Pee Safe ropes in actor Nusrat Jahan to create awareness around hygiene and sanitation

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has signed actor and influencer Nusrat Jahan as their brand ambassador ahead of the festive season in East India. As part of the association, the influencer will promote the Pee Safe range of products. Additionally, through partnership with the regional actor, the company aims to leverage her popularity in the semi-urban areas and connect better with the masses.

“As a brand that has been taking forward the agenda of ensuring hygiene and wellness in India, Pee Safe aims to bank on the actor’s huge fan base and popularity. Her strong belief in sustainability and reusable products will help further the benefits of the biodegradable range of pads in urban India, and menstrual cups and reusable pads in the rural and semi-rural regions,” the company said in a statement.

The actor and influencer Nusrat Jahan will be a great value add to Pee Safe and we are happy to have her on board as our brand ambassador, Srijana Bagaria, co-founder, PeeSafe, said. “With her massive on-ground and digital presence, we are positive that we will be able to connect with every segment of the population, across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic is set to catapult India’s personal hygiene market and we aim to improve access to hygiene and wellness in the country. With Nusrat, our messaging around the importance of women’s hygiene will also find a stronger voice,” she added.

According to the actor, it is our collective responsibility to provide a healthy and hygienic environment for the people of our country and with the association with Pee Safe, the aim is to take this agenda a step further.

