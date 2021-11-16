Pee Safe launches To-Let-Go campaign

The campaign also focuses on the importance of enabling access to toilets for everyone

Pee Safe has launched an integrated campaign titled To-Let-Go ahead of World Toilet Day on November 19, 2021. The campaign tagline “Don’t hold the flow, just carry Pee Safe and go with the flow” speaks for the name “To-Let-Go”, which is focused on making people aware of safe toilet practices, especially while using public restrooms, in order to avoid toilet borne infections such as UTI. The campaign further aims at improving toilet conditions by appreciating and acknowledging their very existence. With a mix of online and offline activities and influencers, the campaign aims to reach out to 10 million people pan India.

With the pandemic, the importance of a hygienic toilet has increased manifold since lack of access and unclean habits can lead to a number of infections, Vikas Bagaria, founder and CEO, Pee Safe, said. “As a brand, our first and foremost priority has been to raise awareness on all aspects of hygiene. Our first product emerged from a personal experience of having used an unhygienic toilet. It was but natural for us to then take awareness and availability of related products hand in hand. Even during this integrated campaign, we aim to cover all these and keep working towards a better and healthy future for India,” he added.

A toilet alone encompasses various other elements in it – public health, gender equality, education, economics, and our surroundings. Even the urge to pee is universal – whether you are at home or outside. However, lack of access to a clean toilet or good hygiene habits can exacerbate the situation. Through its campaign, Pee Safe aims to spread awareness on these aspects and on inculcating good toilet hygiene and habits. Pee Safe’s campaign comprises awareness videos on how people manage their urge to pee when they lack access to clean washrooms – especially women.

