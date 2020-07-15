Pee Safe appoints Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador for Raho Safe products

The Raho Safe range includes alcohol-based hand sanitizer, surface disinfectant, surface protectants, face masks among others

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has signed on actor, influencer, and entrepreneur Jacqueline Fernandez, as the brand ambassador for their Raho Safe range of products. With this association, the actor will be seen representing the extensive Raho Safe range among the Indian consumers.

“As the brand ambassador for the Raho Safe range, Pee Safe aims to leverage her popularity across various segments. The range includes an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, surface disinfectant, surface protectants, face masks, face shield, and other hygiene products. All Raho Safe products have seen increased demand during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic given the focus on hygiene,” the company said.

According to Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe, Jacqueline brings a lot of youthful energy and is a huge influence on the millennial generation and with her on board, the brand will be able to connect with every segment of the population, be it in the metros or the Tier 2 and 3 cities. “The personal hygiene market is expected to reach $15 billion by 2023 in India, more so after the pandemic. We launched the Raho Safe range just before the Coronavirus outbreak with an aim to improve access to better hygiene and wellness products that are also affordable. With Jacqueline, we also aim to strengthen our messaging around the importance of feminine hygiene,” he added further.

All the products under the Raho Safe range, from the hand sanitizer to the face masks and surface disinfectants, are more important than ever in today’s scenario, Fernandez said. “I truly believe that staying hygienic is not an option or a habit, but a way of life. I hope that we can together change people’s mindset and help educate the masses on the importance of hygiene both during and after the pandemic,” she explained.

