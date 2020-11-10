Pedigree India urges people to step up in support of stray dogs

The ad film has been conceptualised and produced by ZEE5

Pedigree, a brand of Mars Petcare, has introduced a new advertising campaign promoting the health and care of stray dogs. The ad highlights how Covid-19 pandemic has affected strays and conveys the need for right nutrition for dogs without homes or those in shelters.

Conceptualised and produced by ZEE5, the ad film will be aired on the streaming platform and also on YouTube. Strategically supported by BBDO India, the initiative will be amplified through collaborations with DonateKart, key influencers, as well as through social and digital channels.

The film opens with a boy trying to sneak out with some food in his tiffin for Buddy, a stray. His mother stops him and tells him it is unsafe to go out. Cut to the next scene, we see the boy apologizing to Buddy from his window. The mother feels the child’s pain and tells him that they would go together to feed Buddy. The advertisement ends with the boy and his mother feeding Pedigree to Buddy as other strays come running towards them.

India has a large number of street dogs estimated to be more than 2.5-3 crores in number. They were dependent on the people for their food and care, Ganesh Ramani, general manager, Mars Petcare, said. “The pandemic has rendered strays helpless as they search for food and shelter on empty streets. With this advertisement, we wanted to spread awareness about caring for and feeding strays and giving them their due importance. To intensify the effort, we have partnered with DonateKart to amplify the #FeedtheStrays initiative and both Pedigree and DonateKart would together be providing 9000 meals free for feeding the strays. We hope that the ad inspires dog lovers across the country to participate in the initiative,” he added.

According to Rajeev Dhal, chief revenue officer, ZEE5 India, the campaign and the initiative aims to garner widespread participation and contribution to make the lives of these four-legged friends better amidst these challenging times.

