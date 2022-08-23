Pebble ropes in Tiger ​​Shroff as brand ambassador

​​Lifestyle accessories innovator Pebble and Mensa Brands have partnered with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff for their upcoming campaign to promote Pebble’s range of smartwatches. According to the company, the partnership ushers in a new era of smartwatches—one where technology, innovation and design make life smoother, more efficient and fun.

Tiger Shroff’s drive and energy to constantly improve and stay on top of his game aligns perfectly with Pebble’s ethos, Komal Agarwal, founder, Pebble, said. “Shroff has a cool, calm and collective persona while achieving his best, and the same matches perfectly with Pebble’s temperament as a brand,” she added.

For Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Mensa Brands, Shroff is a talented artist and the voice of a generation, and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

“I’ve never been the kind of guy who waits around for stuff – if I want something, I’ll go get it and I’m willing to put in the work to get it. Pebble is the perfect representation of who I am: I’m always moving forward, and I need a smartwatch that can keep up with me,” Tiger Shroff stated.​

Founded in 2013 by daughter-father duo Komal and Ajay Agarwal, Pebble has emerged as one of the key players in India’s smart wearables market, having expanded into eight product categories and with more than 100 products available through multiple retail outlets. Pebble is a technology brand that endeavours to get the perfect blend of innovation, technology and design in each of their products.

