Pebble rolls out anti-hustle culture campaign featuring Tiger Shroff

Wearable brands Pebble has launched a campaign with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The campaign titled ‘Zen Mode On’ comes amidst the ongoing debates over hustle culture vis-à-vis ‘quiet quitting’ and many such trends, and intends to divert focus of discussion on a fit body and a fitter mind. It aims to encourage individuals across all walks of life and age groups, especially the current generation of millennials, to imbibe an all-new way of life that thrives on inculcating a thoughtful approach and striking the ideal work-life balance.

For Komal Agarwal, co-founder, Pebble, it is ok to miss a deadline and switch off one’s mind to achieve the Zen mode. “The campaign by Pebble aims to ensure mental strength and stability amid the cut-throat race to chase multiple professional goals while going on with other day-to-day activities and responsibilities,” she added.

To kickstart the campaign, Tiger Shroff has released a music video along with Pebble wherein he could be seen dancing to the tune in a ‘zen mode’. His meticulously-choreographed performance manifests that each thoughtful step taken in life enthuses much more positivity and energy rather than following a hustled approach void of any work-life balance, the company stated. “There is no substitute to hard work and perseverance, but we also know that it is an energetic mind that leads to an energetic physique and a positive aura. Zen mode keeps mental wellbeing at the pedestal, preventing the mind from hustled overdrives disrupting physical and mental patterns. Zen Mode On is the unison of Pebble’s brand ethos and my outlook towards life,” Tiger Shroff stated.

Founded nearly a decade ago by daughter-father duo Komal and Ajay Agarwal, Pebble claimed ti have emerged as a key player in smart wearables market, having expanded into eight product categories and with over than 100 products available through leading online and offline retail outlets. The brand recently brought on board Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador.

