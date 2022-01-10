Pearson India ropes in Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador

Kaushal will feature in Pearson India’s upcoming campaign and activations

Pearson on Monday announced that it has roped in Vicky Kaushal as its new brand ambassador as part of its efforts to step up India play and accelerate its growth plans. With this, Kaushal will feature in Pearson India’s upcoming campaign and activations in strengthening Pearson’s connect with the learners. “India is a strategic growth market for Pearson, focused on driving transformational change and digital innovation. Vicky as the brand ambassador will help the company in building a strong relationship with youth and strengthen its direct-to-consumer proposition,” the company said in a statement.

“Today’s youth are innovators, builders, creators, and leaders of the future. They are the hope of a brighter tomorrow and education is the key to unlock their true potential and empower them to rise and shine. I am happy and excited to be a part of Pearson’s mission to promote quality education and connect with young minds,” Kaushal said on the association with the learning company.

Kaushal’s recent achievements and contributions towards the entertainment industry have made him one of the most popular youth icons in the country, Siddharth Banerjee, MD, India and Asia, Pearson added. “He is an inspiration for the youth of the country, motivating them to dream big, chart their own journey and strive for the best. He will prove to be a true representative of Pearson’s values and overall vision. Today, the Indian education system is at the cusp of a digital transformation, and we are certain that this partnership will help us create a strong, meaningful connect with learners, thereby forming a highly vibrant education ecosystem in the country,” Banerjee elaborated further.

Read Also: BikeWo brings Venkatesh Daggubati on board as strategic investor and brand ambassador

Read Also: Network Advertising wins the integrated mandate for AcneStar and Health OK

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook