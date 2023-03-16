Pearson India launches two new digital ad campaigns with actor Vicky Kaushal

Pearson India, today announced the launch of two digital campaigns – Hoga Kaise Nahi and PTE Kar, Befikar – in partnership with actor Vicky Kaushal to promote its digital offerings in India. The two campaigns address different phases of a learner’s journey; #HogaKaiseNahi aims to empower students to enjoy their preparation journey with Pearson without focusing on outcome-based learning and PTE kar, Befikar boosts confidence in an aspirant to pursue their abroad dreams.

As per the company, it has collaborated with Vicky Kaushal for the second time for its campaigns and both the campaigns have been launched across the Pearson India’s social media channels.

The first campaign, #HogaKaiseNahi focuses on Pearson India’s Higher Education digital offerings for exam preparations such as JEE/ NEET, Foundation, UPSC, UGC, CUET, Bank PO, and CLAT among others. The campaign aims to inspire learners to become well-rounded and prepare for any challenges they may face in the future without focusing solely on outcome-based learning. It is believed that the new campaign builds on the success of Pearson India’s previous campaign, #PrepareWell, which encouraged learners to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their fields by being proactive in their learning journey and taking advantage of digital offerings.

The digital campaign encourages values like hard work, grit, and dedication. The campaign, which will focus on digital mediums, social media, and OTT platforms, is a multi-lingual campaign, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, the company stated.

Speaking on the campaign, Siddharth Banerjee, managing director & SVP, India & Asia said, “We recognize that in India, there is a strong demand for higher education and the need to prepare for key competitive exams that open doors to better career opportunities. Through our digital ad campaigns, we aim to create awareness about the importance of higher education and competitive exam preparation and inspire learners to take the first step towards achieving their academic and career goals.”

The second campaign, PTE Kar, Befikar focuses on aspirational global mobility for students and professionals looking to study outside India. It highlights the Pearson Test of English (PTE), a digital test with AI scoring that provides a faster, fairer & simpler experience to study, work or live for abroad aspirants.

“As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the ability to communicate effectively in English has become a vital skill for learners for global mobility. At Pearson India, we understand the importance of English language proficiency for learners looking to expand their horizons and advance their careers. Our Pearson Test of English (PTE) exam is designed to not only accurately measure a learner’s English language skills but also provide them with a worry-free pathway towards achieving their academic and professional goals. Moving abroad can be a stressful journey, and Pearson’s goal is to provide a seamless, stress-free experience with our faster, fairer, and simpler tests. Hence, PTE Kar, Befikar”, said Rachel Exton, Vice President Marketing, English Language Learning, Pearson.

