PayU rolls out ‘The Time Is Now’ Campaign

PayU has unveiled its latest digital campaign ‘The Time Is Now’ with an aim to prompt Indian entrepreneurs, and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) to embrace digital transformation using PayU’s product suite. The campaign highlights the core of India Inc’s upcoming young founders willing to take calculated risks, and ready to go the extra mile if it helps them achieve what they dream for themselves and their businesses. Conceptualised by Scatter, the campaign is produced by Knights Media.

PayU has been part of the Indian start-up ecosystem from its inception, Shobhit Mohan, VP, marketing, PayU, stated. “We enable enterprising homegrown businesses with our high-quality online payment solutions every day. The ‘Time Is Now’ campaign depicts scenarios that Indian entrepreneurs go through on their quest for growth and reflects our belief that there is no better time than now, to be an entrepreneur in India,” he added.

The ad film shows the journey of three start-up founders at crucial junctures in their respective brand’s growth curve. In the ad film Anu, Kamal and Saad find themselves at crossroads, and are shown wondering if they should take a leap of faith in their business, knowing that their moves might pay off, but are unsure if the #TimeIsNow to grow. PayU powers their respective businesses with the ability to collect and track multiple payments from around the world, thus helping them achieve greater heights in their respective fields. The campaign highlights the message that India’s new generation of start-up founders deserve a seamless and scalable payments suite that backs their capacity to develop tech and drive relentless business ideas.

Founded in 2002, PayU is a payment service provider for online merchants. Headquartered in Hoofddorp, it is the payments and fintech business of Prosus.

