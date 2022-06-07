PayU announces the expansion of its India Payments business leadership team

PayU, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of three senior leaders – Narendra Babu as the chief technology officer for the India Payments business; Mohit Bedi, as the senior vice president (SVP), to lead strategic initiatives and the Bill Payments business, and Vineet Sethi, as SVP to lead PayU’s Diversified Financial Services portfolio.

PayU’s existing senior executive, Mohit Gopal will take on a new position as the chief operating officer, while Sudhir Sehgal has been elevated as the chief business officer. As per the company, this fortified India payments business leadership team will steer PayU’s growth to achieve its vision of developing a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve the tapped and untapped financial needs of merchants, banks, and consumers through technology.

“We have top industry talent joining us at this opportune time with the company heralding a new growth journey. The added firepower to our leadership team will help us further the company’s trajectory of success and help us diversify into broader digital financial services. Each one of these new executives brings a plethora of experience with them that resonates with our vision of supporting India’s ongoing systemic change of better financial inclusion by meeting the needs of merchants, banks, and consumers through our platform. I look forward to partnering with them as we transform our business for the future,” Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU India, said on the new roles.

Narendra Babu, comes to PayU with over two decades of experience in driving digital transformation strategies and building next-generation software products. Previously, he was with Walmart Labs Technology, India, where he led the supply chain businesses, building and leading large teams across India and the US. Prior to joining Walmart Labs, he spent a decade at Google and Microsoft serving in multiple technology leadership roles.

While Bedi joins PayU after serving many leadership positions for financial institutions such as Axis Bank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, and Citibank. He has two decades of experience in developing and executing strategies that helped increase payment volume and secure long-term revenue with key business partnerships. In his last stint with Axis Bank, he was heading the merchant acquiring business for India.

Sethi joins the PayU ranks with over two decades of experience in the BFSI sector and a successful track record of building and scaling business lines. His last stint was with the neo banking fintech firm, Niyo, where he worked as a chief marketing officer (CMO) and was instrumental in building and scaling their flagship offerings – Niyo Global and NiyoX.

As per the company, Mohit Gopal, has been a key contributor to PayU’s growth in India and has worked extensively in many diversified roles across the business, strategy, and operations verticals over the last five years. Sudhir Sehgal has helped scale up the company’s enterprise payments business and has successfully led the strategy, development, and distribution of PayU’s domestic and international payments for its enterprise merchant portfolio.

Read Also: Comfy Snug Fit’s #ThePowerToBeYou campaign features Shraddha Kapoor

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook