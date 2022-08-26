Paytm Payment Gateway partners with Shopify

One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Payment Services Limited has partnered with Shopify. The partnership aims to empower merchants on the platform to seamlessly collect payments with Paytm Payment Gateway.

With the rapid adoption of e-commerce in India, millions of merchants are adopting digital payments to grow their business, Nakul Jain, CEO, Paytm Payment Services Limited said, “Our partnership with Shopify will bring benefits of seamless activation and superfast payments, to thousands of merchants on their platform. As pioneers of digital payments in the country, we remain committed to empowering our merchant partners with innovative omnichannel payment solutions,” he added.

The integration of Paytm Payment Gateway is on the Shopify Payments platform, launched in June 2021, which unlocks new sales growth opportunities for merchants. Shopify’s latest checkout technology and the widespread acceptance of Paytm Payment Gateway, will help merchants in India to grow their business faster.

According to the company, merchant partners will have the flexibility to accept payments using a wide array of payment instruments including Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), netbanking, debit or credit cards and more. They will also get priority customer support.

“Digital payments are one of the key drivers powering the growth of India’s e-commerce economy, Bharati Balakrishnan, country head and director, Shopify India, stated. “With Indians shopping across a multitude of platforms, channels, apps and devices, both offline and online, it is crucial for merchants to engage their customers and facilitate the shopping and checkout experience by offering popular payment options,” he highlighted.



As per the company, Paytm Payment Gateway is one of the most preferred payment solutions amongst businesses of all sizes in India. The platform’s 99.99% uptime and its success rates are the reasons behind its popularity amongst startups and top corporates in the country. Another feature that attracts merchants to integrate Paytm Payment Gateway to their websites and applications is its next-day settlements by default. Paytm is India’s payment Super App that offers consumers and merchants comprehensive payment services. Paytm enables commerce for small merchants and distributes various financial services offerings to its consumers and merchants in partnership with financial institutions.

