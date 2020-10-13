Paytm launches new campaign to promote money transfers directly to bank accounts

The video emphasises on the convenience of using the app

Digital financial services platform Paytm has launched a new campaign that depicts how one can transfer money directly from a bank account to a non-KYC user’s account using the Paytm app. The campaign highlights the requirements including mobile number, UPI ID or bank account details to send money instantly without any charges.

The clip starts with a lively scene from an Indian wedding where the bride’s sister demands money from the groom before returning his shoes. The groom offers to send the money using the Paytm app but she informs that her wallet KYC is not completed. Next, the groom’s brother interjects and asks the girl for her mobile number. In the next scene, the groom’s brother informs that one can transfer money directly from a bank account to any other bank account without the need for wallet KYC. The video ends with the scene of the groom transferring the money to the girl’s bank account within seconds and also receiving a cashback for making the transaction.

According to Abhinav Kumar, vice president, Paytm, with this campaign, the company aims to educate users about how bank account transfers can be done within a minute using the Paytm app. “Most importantly, one does not need to get their wallet KYC completed. We are glad to see our film has struck a chord with millions of Indians and has become quite popular on social media platforms,” he added.

Prior to this, Paytm had launched its ‘Phone par Kaun tha?’ video that featured actor Rupal Patel’s viral Kokilaben character. The video informed users on how they should not fall prey to fraud calls or SMS, and protect themselves from phishing scams.

