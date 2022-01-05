Paytm initiates conversation around women’s financial autonomy in its latest campaign

The company has rolled out the campaign in association with Dentsu Impact

Paytm has launched a new campaign to initiate the conversation about rethinking what treating women respectfully means. The mobile payments and financial services company has rolled out the campaign in association with Dentsu Impact. The campaign consists of a digital film to make it relatable for young women and men.



While the campaign is set against the backdrop of New Year celebrations, it gives a twist to a common phenomenon of men offering to buy a drink for women at a bar. At the end of Paytm’s latest campaign, the women protagonist pays the price of the drink when the same incident happens to her. With the nuanced twist at the end, Paytm invites the audience to challenge their perception of women and their financial dependency.



“Giving it back, by paying it back makes the intent of this campaign palpable for both women and men. The New Year campaign demonstrates how it pays to challenge the conventions of how we think of finance and gender. And any challenge to the traditional way of accepting things makes the brand and the message it conveys modern and aspirational, striking a chord especially with a younger generation,” Anupama Ramaswamy, national creative director and managing partner, Dentsu Impact, said.



The film takes forward Paytm’s belief to be an enabler for women’s financial autonomy, Dentsu Impact said in a statement. Moreover, the campaign also paves the way for women to be more in control of such difficult social situations while staying completely secure.

