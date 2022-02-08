Paytm highlights convenience of its payment options in new ad film

The film was designed by Dentsu Impact and produced by Crazy Few Films

One97 Communications Limited’s Paytm has released a new ad film, ‘Dil ke account se Paytm Karo’. With this film, Paytm highlights the convenience of payments that the company brings, giving users an option to pay using Paytm QR Code, Paytm UPI and more. Moreover, the film also aims to portray how Paytm has emerged as a preferred mode of payment for users across ages.

“We wanted to connect with our young audience in an emotional manner and this story came out of a simple insight – across the nation, people who live in close knit neighbourhoods are more like family to each other. And as they celebrate love together, Paytm is a part of their everyday lives, helping them help each other. With Paytm’s secure and superfast money transfers, users can carry out safe and convenient transactions,” Abhinav Kumar, vice president, marketing, Paytm, said.



The film was designed by Dentsu Impact and produced by Crazy Few Films, while the song was sung by singer Jasleen Royal. It shows two teenagers go out on their first date, and eventually find love. Along with narrating the story of these two lovebirds, the film wants to capture the relevance and youthfulness of Paytm as a brand.



Through the film, the app’s offerings including quick UPI money transfers using just a mobile number, the convenience of scanning any QR code to pay, multiple payment options and the ease of checking bank balance right on the Paytm app, have been highlighted, keeping pace with the flow of the storyline.



Digital payments and financial services company Paytm offers payments to consumers and merchants, financial services, particularly lending, and other merchant services. Paytm Payment Instruments (Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid and netbanking etc) are accepted by 24.9 million merchant partners across the country, the company claimed in a statement.

