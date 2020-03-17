Paytm appoints Premanshu Singh as senior vice president

Prior to this, Singh served as the CEO of Coverfox for three years.

Online payment portal, Paytm has announced the appointment of Premanshu Singh as a senior vice president. In his new role, Singh will be looking after the financial services vertical within Paytm where he will be reporting to Amit Nayyar, president, Paytm. According to Nayyar, Singh brings with him a wide range of experience in traditional industries as well in the digital ecosystem which is in line with the company’s vision for the future. “As we deepen our presence in various segments of financial services, we continue to expand our leadership team to focus on multiple opportunities and possibilities that our Paytm ecosystem offers, ” he added.

With over a decade experience, Singh has served as the CEO of Coverfox for three years. He also served as head of marketing at Practo. Prior to that, he headed emerging business, sales strategy and international at Shaadi.com. He has also worked in the FMCG sector for ITC, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

According to Premanshu Singh, senior vice president, as India aspires to be a $5 trillion economy, building the next set of products and services for the end-user is going to be our focus.

Founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm is an Indian e-commerce payment system and financial technology company, based out of Noida, India with an investment of $2 million. The company started off as a prepaid mobile and direct-to-home (DTH) recharge platform, and later added data card, postpaid mobile and landline bill payments. With over 7 million merchants across India, Paytm is available in 11 Indian languages and offers online use-cases like mobile recharges, utility bill payments, travel, movies, and events bookings as well as in-store payments at grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, restaurants, parking, tolls, pharmacies and educational institutions with the Paytm QR code. At present, the digital payment company is valued at $10 billion and plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in 2022.

