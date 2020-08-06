Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as SVP and CEO of its lending business

Gupta will be reporting to Amit Nayyar, president at Paytm

Financial services platform Paytm today announced the appointment of Bhavesh Gupta, as senior vice president (SVP) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company’s lending business. According to the company, Gupta will develop and expand Paytm’s lending services to strengthen the company’s vision of financial inclusion for 500 million Indians. Under his leadership, the company will continue to simplify, innovate, and bring new credit products to Indians and SMEs in partnerships with other banks and NBFCs. Gupta will be reporting to Amit Nayyar, president at Paytm.

Gupta, a banker with over two decades of experience, has led the digital transformation journey of some of the known retail banks and NBFCs in the country. Most recently, he served as the founding member and CEO of Clix Capital, earlier known as GE Capital India wherein he focused on building a well-diversified NBFC in digital consumer and MSME lending along with urban affordable housing segment driven by cutting edge technology and analytics to deliver simple, fast, innovative, and customised solutions to customers. Prior to this role, he was founding member and head – SME and Business Banking at IDFC First Bank for two years. He spent more than a decade at ICICI Bank where he played a senior role across retail banking, both on liabilities and lending side of the business.

According to Amit Nayyar, president, Paytm, the company is on a mission to democratise diversified financial services in the country and access to credit for consumers and small businesses is a critical enabler to fulfil their ambitions and wishes. “Bhavesh’s experience would help us accelerate our goals. I look forward to working closely with him to expand our lending business further along with our esteemed banks and NBFC partners,” he added.

