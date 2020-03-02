PayNearby appoints Leo Burnett Orchard as its creative partner

As part of the mandate, the agency will handle the integrated communications for the brand.

Hyperlocal fintech company PayNearby has brought Leo Burnett Orchard as their creative partner. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle the integrated communications for the brand. Handled by Leo Burnett Orchard Mumbai team, the account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

PayNearby is building a significant merchant network in smaller towns and empowering them with innovative solutions to make the financial transactions seamless, quick and easy. We feel the brand has huge potential and are excited to create some outstanding work together to help it achieve scale and success,” Manav Ahuja, vice president and branch head, Leo Burnett Orchard, stated.

As per Amod Dani, executive creative director, Leo Burnett Orchard, the partnership with PayNeraby will help them chart a successful narrative for the brand with their new-age, digital first thinking. Further, it will enable the agency to push the envelope on creating some distinctive work for the brand.

As PayNearby grows and matures into one of the leading fintech brands in the country, the company needs to collaborate with an agency that understands the vision and core values and can help communicate seamlessly with the partners and consumers, Jayatri Dasgupta, CMO, Nearby Technologies, said. “Leo Burnett Orchard approached the opportunity with a lot of commitment and compelling strategic insights and creative ideas. We look forward to partnering with them to strengthen our brand narrative and drive relevance and adoption across all consumer segments, as we build momentum and scale higher,” he added.

Started in 2016, Nearby Technologies is a fintech company that offers financial/non-financial services to the underbanked and unbanked segment. The company works on a B2B2C model through its various brands – PayNearby, InsureNearby, BuyNearby and few more. Founded by Anand Kumar Bajaj, Subhash Kumar, Yashwant Lodha and Rajesh Jha, PayNearby is a DIPP-certified FinTech startup which has a partnership with various financial institutions including YES Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, CC Avenue, Bill Desk, NPCI, FASTag, NBFC and FMCG companies.

