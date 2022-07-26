Payments on WhatsApp rolls out ‘Scam Se Bacho’ campaign in India

To create awareness and educate users on making safer online payments, WhatsApp has launched a user-safety campaign titled ‘Scam Se Bacho.’ The ‘Scam Se Bacho’ music video is a parody rendition of the popular evergreen song, ‘Dekh Ke Chalo’, and delivers the socially relevant message of user safety.

Conceptualised by BBDO India, the music video captures an array of everyday situations that warn users of scams such as falling prey to fake lottery schemes, disclosing your UPI PIN on a call to a fake customer care executive, or sending money to a scamster posing to be a friend without verifying their identity.

While UPI continues to remain one of the safest, convenient and interoperable modes of making payments, India’s growing acceptance of online payments has also seen an increase in digital payment frauds, Manesh Mahatme, director – payments, WhatsApp India, said. “User safety is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and through this exciting and captivating music video, we want to educate and empower our users with all the information they need to safeguard themselves against any frauds while making digital payments. We hope that this initiative by WhatsApp will resonate with people and they can sing their way through safe and secure online payments,” Mahatme added.

The video further highlights initiatives that WhatsApp has undertaken to help consumers avoid such scams, frauds and make payments on WhatsApp smartly and securely.

For Avinash Pant, director – marketing, Meta India, India’s growing acceptance of digital payments has also led to an increase in the need to make people aware on how to keep their payments safe. “Through this campaign, which is built on several real world scenarios that people face in their everyday life, our endeavour is to educate and empower users with all the information they need to safeguard themselves against any frauds while making digital payments. This initiative reinforces Whatsapp’s commitment to the safety of our users while making payments as simple and convenient as sending a message.”

“Our primary goal with this music video was to spread awareness and engage the audience sensitively on this subject. We decided to create entertainment that educates, rather than advertising. Our goal of reworking a fun nostalgic song like ‘Dekh ke Chalo’ was to use the power of music to convey a strong message that’ll help people relate to the moments that we collectively face in our lives,” Josy Paul, chair and chief creative officer, BBDO India, stated.

