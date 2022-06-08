PayMe India appoints Harish Dhadhich as vice president, strategic alliance

Fintech company PayMe India has appointed Harish Dhadhich as vice president, strategic alliance. The company has also announced Nitin Sharma as head of loan operations. Together, they will be working with PayMe India’s founder and CEO Mahesh Shukla, with an aim to achieve tenfold growth in the upcoming financial year, the company said in a statement.

“Both of them are seasoned professionals of the fintech industry, and their addition to our management team will ensure further progress of PayMe India. With this appointment, we look forward to bring PayMe India to greater heights and aim to achieve our vision of spreading “financial happiness” in the country,” Shukla said.

Dhadich joins PayMe India, with close to two decades of experience in the banking and payments industry. He has previously worked with organisations such as American Express, Pine Labs, PayU Payments and Paytm. In his various roles, he has successfully driven product adaptability in the market and scaled the business through strategic partnerships. With his long experience in the industry, Dhadich will be instrumental in building and managing partnerships for developing business of PayMe India, the company said.

Sharma comes with over a decade of experience in managing operations, credit and collections for companies such as Canon, Home Credit, Medbay India, and RXCS. He comes with the experience of working on operating infrastructures, LOS, LMS. He has also designed operations, underwriting, collections strategy and compliant contact policies for his previous organisations. In his new role, Sharma will supervise the loan operations team and will be responsible for scaling the loan disbursement infrastructure, to ensure PayMe India’s vision of promoting financial inclusion in the country.

