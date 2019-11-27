PAYBACK India strengthens travel portfolio by partnering with Cleartrip

The partnership will give Cleartrip access to PAYBACK’s over 100 million member base for flight bookings

Loyalty program PAYBACK India enters into a strategic partnership with Cleartrip to redefine the loyalty experience for travellers who otherwise face limitations with stand-alone loyalty memberships. The partnership is in line with PAYBACK’s strategy of enhancing its ecosystem in the travel industry. Travel tech organisation Cleartrip is empowering customers with choice and exclusive benefits through PAYBACK.

The partnership will give Cleartrip access to PAYBACK’s over 100 million member base for flight bookings and for PAYBACK members, Cleartrip will be a new major partner to earn and redeem points. Both companies have a customer-first approach and this strategic tie-up strengthens it even further.

“With Cleartrip, a leading online travel player on board, PAYBACK has deepened its footprint in the travel industry. Travel has been an important category for PAYBACK members and a focused business vertical for us. This partnership will help further our objective of providing members with another major avenue to accelerate the accumulation of PAYBACK Points and give a seamless rewarding travel experience,” Rijish Raghavan, chief operating officer, PAYBACK India, said.

Read Also: Wynk claims the top spot by having the highest daily active users

Moreover, Cleartrip will leverage this partnership to incentivise app users by offering added benefits. The app users will receive 3X rewards as compared to website users. Cleartrip’s loyal customer base will be able to access promotional offers over and above PAYBACK points.

“We’ve always had a strategic approach to loyalty at Cleartrip. We are delighted to associate with PAYBACK India to enable their members to earn and redeem PAYBACK points seamlessly on our platform. While building this program we will stay true to our core philosophy of simplicity and ensure a frictionless experience for PAYBACK members,” Ashish Dhruva, head, marketing, Cleartrip, said.

Cleartrip will also leverage customer insights collated by PAYBACK to facilitate upselling, cross-selling, new customer acquisition and retention. In phase two – the earn and redeem program of PAYBACK will also open for the Hotels Booking category in December this year.