Paxcom unveils new logo and website

The new logo represents the company’s honesty, simplicity, and technology-driven future, Punit Sindhwani, CEO, Paxcom, said.

Technology company Paxcom has announced its rebranding. It has launched a new logo and redesigned its corporate website as a part of its rebranding exercise. The move comes as a result of its merger with Paymentus, paperless electronic billing and payment solution. Paxcom has always believed in constant evolution and reinventing itself to keep pace with times, Punit Sindhwani, CEO, Paxcom, said. “With this new and improved brand identity, I’d like to express my appreciation to our employees and clients all over the world for being a part of this journey,” Sindhwani added.

“This is more than just a new logo; it represents our organisation’s commitment to our values of honesty, simplicity, and technology-driven future. We have seen a 120 percent increase in domestic business since the beginning of 2020, and we expect our revenue to triple within the next two years, with the primary chunk of that growth coming from North American and Asian markets,” he stated.

The new logo features midnight blue, white, and grey colours. The colours evoke the values of simplicity and honesty associated with Paxcom, while staying consistent with the Paymentus brand, the company said in a statement. In addition, the new typeface of the font emphasises the company’s bold technology focus.

The new website comes with a clean and modern design, seamless and simplified user interface. It serves as a repository of useful information for the partners via relevant blogs and resources, while providing details about all its e-commerce solutions and services.

Paxcom provides e-commerce and omnichannel solutions to brands for their e-commerce growth. It claims to serve clients across 20 countries. Moreover, its data analytics tool analyses over 1.4 lakh products across 148 platforms, over 450 pin codes in 11 languages daily, the company claimed in a statement.

