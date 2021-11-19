Pawan Kumar Patodia and Vineet Bhandari acquire ownership of Kolkata Thunderbolts

The Prime Volleyball League Player Auction will be held on December 14, 2021.

Pawan Kumar Patodia, chairman and managing director, Pulkit Veneer Mills Private Limited and Vineet Bhandari, managing partner, SPINX Capital, have acquired Volleyball League franchise, the Kolkata Thunderbolts. The Prime Volleyball League provides a platform for volleyball players in India, and operates on an internationally accepted model where franchises are also stakeholders in the holding organisation of the league, adding more value to team owners and investors. “We are looking forward to acquiring the Kolkata franchise. Volleyball has always been a hugely popular sport in India, and we wanted to play our part in promoting the sport and building a successful and sustainable business. We are extremely confident that the Prime Volleyball League will be a huge success,” Pawan Kumar Patodia and Vineet Bhandari, said.

For Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, Patodia and Bhandari truly want to make a difference in Indian sport and bring their vast management experience to the table. “Their involvement in the Prime Volleyball League will provide a huge boost to the tournament,” he added.

The Prime Volleyball League will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network and is exclusively marketed by Baseline Ventures, one of the leading sports marketing firms in the nation. Fantasy games leaders A23 have signed on as “Powered By” sponsors in a multi-year deal. The Prime Volleyball League Player Auction will be held on December 14, 2021. The League will shortly be announcing the schedule for the coming season of action.

