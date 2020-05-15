Pawan Gadia of Ferns N Petals on life beyond work

Pawan Gadia, CEO, Online and Retail, Ferns N Petals

The Job

We are in the happiness industry, ensuring we bring a smile on people’s faces in whatever we do. I believe this business is all about innovation. Hence, we keep improvising to meet the needs of our customers and deliver exclusivity. I keep myself motivated by working on new gifting ideas that can make the smiles more ecstatic, and fascinate customers into buying without a second thought and not waiting for the last hour to order.

The Weekdays

I begin my day with breathing exercises, followed by a 30-minute workout session, before diving into work e-mails and calls. While sipping my morning coffee, I indulge in recreational reading related to news and catch up on industry updates, and plan my day’s schedule. This routine helps me in having an organised day and handling daily challenges with ease. When at work, every day is a new opportunity to explore new business avenues for the betterment of the brand. Normally, the first half of the day is hectic, packed with meetings and brainstorming sessions with my team.

When I am overloaded with work stress, I meditate for 20 minutes. That keeps me recharged throughout the day and helps in decision making. A cup of black coffee works like a quick booster.

The Weekend

I am a workaholic. I come in to work all seven days of the week, as I prefer to get involved in all aspects of the business. However, on Sundays, the second half is devoted to my family. That is the time I spend being with them, having meals together and watching TV shows — combing through IMDb and watching everything with a rating of 8 and above. I end the day with some non-fiction reading, which I do on weekdays too, as it relaxes my mind and works like therapy.

The Toys

My OnePlus phone (with all the apps in it) is a must-carry device for me as it has extremely fast processing speed.

The Logos

I admire Apple, Amazon and Google. Their constant innovation amazes me. When it comes to lifestyle brands, I am loyal to Tumi and Zara for their excellent tailoring and comfort.

Read Also: What is the marketing playbook for brands to follow during and beyond the Covid-19 crisis

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook