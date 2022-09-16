Pavandeep Singh takes over as the VP – growth strategy at Woodland

Woodland has elevated Pavandeep Singh to VP – growth strategy of the company. According to the company, Singh had delivered outperforming business during covid as head, marketing and growth segment at Woodland. In his new role, he will be responsible for the expansion of the brand across the globe. With his vast knowledge of creating out-of-the-box marketing strategies, he will re-invent the brand’s identity and position in the market.

Taking charge of a legacy brand like Woodland is a huge responsibility and Singh aims to take the brand to the next level, Pavandeep Singh said, “During the pandemic, we crossed new milestones by marking a very strong presence across various e-commerce channels. Other than this, we have also expanded our footprint in the export market. I aim to create a sustainable growth model for Woodland by capturing new markets while preserving our brand values,” he added.

Singh had joined the organisation as head – marketing and strategy in 2019 and was able to grasp the business model and took the brand to the next level with his ideas and hard work despite the pandemic, the company stated. He played a key role in developing and getting implemented an omni-channel network connecting a complicated, well-spread network of over 500 exclusive stores on a common (omni) platform.

Woodland’s parent company, Aero Group, has been a well-known name in outdoor shoes. Founded in Quebec, Canada, it entered the Indian market in 1992. Before that, Aero Group was majorly exporting its leather shoes to the USSR and other European countries. By looking for a newer market, the brand decided to launch some of its products in India. Hence, the first hand-stitched leather shoe was launched, which took the entire Indian shoe market by storm. Now, an internationally recognised brand with retail outlets in many countries, Woodland began its journey with a single store in India. At present, Woodland has over 500 exclusive brand outlets across the country.

