Pass Pass Pulse launches ‘Pulse Candy Hunt’ on Candy Day

Pulse Candy Hunt allows users to enjoy a fun candy treasure hunt on Snapchat and Instagram

Written by BrandWagon Online
Pulse lovers get to play innovative fun games in a digital world full of Pulse candy, amusement and rewards

DS Group’s Pass Pass Pulse candy has launched a stimulating digital campaign, ‘Pulse Candy Hunt’ on Candy Day on 4 November. Taking an augmented reality approach, Pulse Candy Hunt allows users to enjoy a fun candy treasure hunt on Snapchat and Instagram.

DS Group is thankful to its consumers for making Pulse a leader in the hard boiled candy segment for the last five years and therefore, Candy Day is very special for the company, Arvind Kumar, general manager – marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd. said, “We celebrate Candy Day with Pulse lovers by playing innovative fun games in a digital world full of Pulse candy, amusement and rewards. The AR reality with vibrant graphics, sounds and personal surroundings leads to stimulated consumer interaction.”

