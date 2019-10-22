Partho Dasgupta resigns as CEO, BARC India; Sunil Lulla takes over

BARC in the recent past had rolled out a host of new products for genres such as news, sports, music, and out-of-home (OOH).

Partho Dasgupta, has resigned as the CEO of BARC India, a TV audience measurement industry body. He has been replaced by Sunil Lulla. “Sunil been a board member before and is familiar with the system. Partho and Sunil are working with the teams for a smooth transition in the weeks to come.” Punit Goenka, chairman, BARC India, said.

In addition to managing TV viewership ratings, BARC in the recent past had rolled out a host of new products for genres such as news, sports, music, and out-of-home (OOH). “ I thought its time to move on and do new things. I have enjoyed setting up new businesses and brands and turning them around both in media and consumer space and its time to explore new domains,” Dasgupta said.

Meanwhile, Lulla who takes over as the CEO has over 35 years of media and marketing experience. Prior to joining BARC, he was group CEO, Balaji Telefilms. He also runs his own firm called, The Linus Adventures LLP. Lulla has also worked in advertising where he was chairman and MD, Grey Group – WPP owned advertising agency. In the past he has worked with the Times Group in two different roles. Between 2005 and 2014, he led the Times TV business as MD and CEO, post which he was promoted as president, corporate development, Bennett Coleman and Company (BCCL). “Things are changing fast and audience measurement has to keep pace with all these,” Lulla said.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India is a joint industry company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent broadcasters, advertisers, and advertising and media agencies. It was created in 2010 to replace TAM Media Research, which is jointly owned by is a joint venture company between AC Nielsen and Kantar Media Research/IMRB.