Partho Dasgupta re-elected as president of The Advertising Club

Advertising, marketing and media industry body The Advertising Club on Tuesday announced the managing committee for the current fiscal i.e. FY 2020-21 at its 66th annual general meeting. Its current president Partho Dasgupta has been re-elected to lead the body. Under his able leadership, in the past one year, TAC has covered new grounds especially in the area of learning and development, enabling Indian Advertising industry to imbibe global best practices, innovate and garner global recognition, the body said.

This is a difficult year for all of us and I look forward to doing our best for the Club in the forthcoming year, Partho Dasgupta, president, The Advertising Club said. “As expressed in the beginning of the year, the committee has gone beyond our marquee events and tried to do new things this year. Initiatives like Leadership Development Programme is something we would like to push forward this year too,” he added further.

The other members that were elected as office bearers of The Advertising Club includes names such as Partha Sinha, vice president, Dr. Bhaskar Das, secretary; Aditya Swamy, joint secretary; Shashi Sinha, treasurer. The managing committee members include Vikas Khanchandani, Pradeep Dwivedi, Sonia Huria, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Sidharth Rao, Punitha Arumugam and Raj Nayak.

The co-opted industry professionals of the body include Ajay Kakar, Rana Barua, and Sabbas Joseph. While, leaders who will continue to bring value to The Advertising Club are Debabrata Mukherjee, Avinash Pant, Ajay Chandwani, Kartik Sharma, Asha Kharga, Rathi Gangappa, Sapangeet Rajwant, Namrata Tata and Sanjay Adesara. Vikram Sakhuja will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.

