Partha Sengupta joins Grapes as creative director

Sengupta will report to Shradha Agarwal, chief operating officer and strategy head, Grapes

Integrated marketing agency Grapes has appointed Partha Sengupta as creative director. In his new role, Sengupta will be responsible for the agency’s creative output for brands. He will supervise the creative teams, assist in campaign conceptualisation, and will overlook art and creative teams, respectively. He will report to Shradha Agarwal, chief operating officer and strategy head, Grapes and will be based out of the agency’s Delhi office.



“Partha comes with years of creative experience in the advertising fraternity and is a great asset to us as he holds impeccable expertise in conceptualising and executing creative ideas for brands. I am confident that he will continue to be an amazing leader, he brings not just the experience but the kind of enthusiasm and passion he entails has inspired us,” Agarwal said.



Sengupta brings with him 13 years of experience in advertising. He has worked with reputed agencies such as McCann Worldgroup, Rediffusion DY&R, and J. Walter & Thompson, Havas worldwide. He has worked on multiple brands including Coke, TATA, Pepsico, Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle, Aircel, Uninor.



Sengupta has been instrumental in conceptualising campaigns of several brands, Grapes said in a statement. Prior to joining Grapes, he was associated with Wunderman Thompson as senior creative director for more than three years.



“I am ready for the new and exhilarating journey at Grapes. Advertising gives me the scope to solve problems for brands through design, art, and creative strategy. I look forward to working with the teams and assisting them to deliver creative solutions for our clients,” Sengupta commented.

