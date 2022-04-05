Parryware launches its new campaign ‘YouRooms’

Parryware has rolled out ‘YouRooms’ campaign with proposition “Your Space. To be yourself”. With this campaign, the company aims to go beyond the utilitarian aspect of the bathroom and explore its potential as a personal space. Conceptualised by Dentsu Impact, the campaign seeks to be relatable to all the members of a household by showcasing their stories and situations in their ‘YouRooms’. With the focus on reaching the customers across all touchpoints, YouRooms campaign was released with a 360 degree approach, on TV, radio across different cities, OOH, social media, OTT platforms and other digital platforms.

Brand Parryware is synonymous with beautiful washrooms due to its product offerings over the last many decades, KE Ranganathan, managing director, Roca Bathroom Products Private Ltd, stated. “In today’s busy life, the bathroom is the only place where we get to be ourselves. At Parryware we wanted to celebrate the space where we can be our true selves, a space where we can express ourselves. Washrooms today have transcended the term and have now become YouRooms. This campaign is a celebration of you and your YouRoom. The campaign is on air in all leading television channels across India including popular regional channels. We expect to reach out to over 100 million viewers during the first phase of the campaign,” he highlighted.

For Anupama Ramaswamy, managing partner and national creative director, Dentsu Impact, the voiceover in the ad film describes the feelings that each member of a family is shown to be experiencing, thus helping all age groups within the household relate. “They are just not just bathrooms, they are YouRooms from Parryware. Bathrooms have always been positioned as a beauty space or a utilitarian one. However, I believe a bathroom is the only place where you can truly be you. It is a place which gives you the freedom to be whatever you want and do whatever you wish, without anybody seeing and judging you,” she added.

