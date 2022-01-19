Parle unveils a new campaign ‘Start your story with Hide & Seek’

Parle Products will be releasing TVCs in different languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya, Assamese and Tamil

Parle Products has launched its latest advertising campaign ‘Start your story with Hide & Seek’ for their chocolate chip cookie brand Hide & Seek. The films, conceptualised by Brand League Partners, will focus on television advertising across genres through TV commercials (TVCs) and digital channels, the company said.

Furthermore, the campaign features three distinct ad films that demonstrate how Hide & Seek plays a catalyst in expressing affection between teenagers. As per the company, the TVCs are tailored to connect with teenagers and young adults (15-25 year olds), who are conscious about striking a conversation with someone they like as they lack the courage to make the first move or even ask someone out for the first time.

At Parle Products, we realise how important it is for a brand to be a part of a customer’s journey, Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products said. “Our premium brand Hide & Seek resonates with young and innocent love while acting as an enabler to ignite a spark in situations wherein people feel hesitant to express themselves freely or directly. Our brand plays the role of breaking the ice so the first-time conversations between two young people are comfortable and relaxed. Since the campaign is targeted towards teenagers, it’s not about intense love but about innocent attraction and young playful chemistry,” he added.

Parle Products will be releasing TVCs in different languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya, Assamese and Tamil and will be sustained through a digital campaign. “The campaign is light-hearted and at the same time builds our brand so that we achieve top-of-mind recall among consumers and continue our brand narrative. With this TV and digital campaign, we aim to strengthen our position in the chocolate cookies category,” Shah elaborated.

“We wanted to create something special for consumers and we are happy to be able to create a theme for Parle’s Hide & Seek brand – ‘Start your story with Hide & Seek’, which will bring forth something relatable, fun and engaging experience for everyone. The films showcase cute and innocent interaction between couples designed to appeal to customers’ lovestruck-side and get some attention directed towards the brand,” Samir Chonkar, head, Brand League Partners, stated.

Read Also: Sahicoin raises $1.75 million in seed funding from Alameda Ventures (FTX), Better Capital, and other investors

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook