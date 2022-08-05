Parle Products launches new campaign for Hide & Seek Fills

Parle Products has rolled out a new TVC for Parle Hide and Seek Choco Fills Breakfast cereal. The classroom campaign aims to target the millennial generation who prefers to have snacks on the go.

According to Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head, Parle Products, kids segment is one of the most interesting verticals for any consumer goods company as they seek novelty and out of the box offerings. “Customers are constantly looking to try new, delightful options, and Parle Products wants to expand that robust consumer ecosystem while meeting every demand. As a result, we’ve made a space on the shelf for a breakfast option that will satisfy both taste and function. The TVC shows how the product’s crispy texture and melt-in-your-mouth sensation would make consumers love to have “Hide & Seek Fills,” which are a delightful experience and a fun alternative to breakfast or as a delicious snack at any time,” he added further.

Launched in 2021, as a new category addition to Parle Products, Hide & Seek Fills is a part of their Parle Platina range. Being a premium brand with strong brand equity across the country, it is synonymous to an indulgent chocolate experience. The novel breakfast cereal will continue the renowned rich chocolate experience established by Hide & Seek. As per the company, the product will leverage opportunities in the kids snacking market by providing 50% premium chocolate filling to satisfy hunger pangs, thereby emerging as a go-to option for immediate breakfast needs and quick sumptuous snacks. The product is available in SKUs of Rs 10 and Rs 140.

Since 1929, Parle has grown to become one of India’s leading manufacturers of biscuits, rusks, snacks and confectionery. As the makers of the world’s largest selling biscuit, Parle-G, and a host of other very popular brands, the Parle name symbolises quality, nutrition and superior taste, the company said.

