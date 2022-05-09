Parle Magix rolls out a new campaign

Parle Products’ Parle Magix has launched a new campaign. The campaign consists of two ad films, conceptualised by thought blurb Communications. While children are the primary audience, the campaign also targets the parents.

A child’s imagination does not follow a pattern that is logical, Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products, stated. “They give a twist to everyday situations that are often invisible to adults. This is the insight on which this campaign is built. It seeks to be relatable to a child and to entertain them,” he added.

For Vinod Kunj, partner and CCO, thought blurb Communications, the client’s brief was to establish a connection with children. “So we decided not to tell them how good our product is, just tell them that their world is great. The creative team took a hike into the world of children and came back with this campaign,” he said.

“Children think in a completely different manner. Parle Magix encourages the curiosity of these children as they enjoy the process of knowing and growing,” Shahid Hussain, creative director, thought blurb Communications, added.

For Nidha Luthra, executive director, thought blurb Communications, the films are based on a simple consumer truth. “All children have a wild side hidden inside them. Our task was to encourage children to bring that ‘imaginative’ side out. Thus was born, ‘Magix Andar, Masti Bahar’,” she said.

