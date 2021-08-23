Parle Agro signs Varun Dhawan for its dairy offering Smoodh

The new media campaign has been rolled out nationally across multiple channels including TV, OOH and digital

Parle Agro has rolled out a campaign for its new dairy offering, Smoodh. The brand has roped in actor Varun Dhawan as the national brand ambassador. “The actor is deep-rooted in the hearts and minds of consumers in India that will help maximise reach and awareness of the new launch,” the company said in a statement. The new media campaign has been rolled out nationally across multiple channels including TV, OOH and digital.

As per the company, the film aims to reinforce Smoodh as a brand that clearly provides the benefits of drinking the delicious and wholesome milk based beverage as an alternate to less healthy options. The campaign will also be aggressively promoted during IPL on television, it added. &Walsh, the creative agency for Smoodh, has led the narrative for the campaign. The film has been produced by Bindery, New York, USA along with Ransom Films and directed by Ezra Hurwitz.

The high quality and rich taste of the product, coupled with its disruptive price and pack size has helped us garner extremely positive responses from consumers and retailers alike, Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO, Parle Agro said. “Our goal is to further accelerate the growth and success of the brand with our new campaign for Smoodh and make it the product of choice for consumers looking for a quick energy boost or a quick sweet fix,” Chauhan added further.

Chauhan also stated that Dhawan is an admired youth icon who is extremely fit, energetic and health conscious which resonates with the brand personality. “Moreover, his popularity cuts across all generations and geographies which will accelerate the reach and awareness for Smoodh in the dairy beverage category,” she stated.

“Being health-conscious is one of the key elements in my everyday busy schedule. Smoodh fits in perfectly as it works as the best alternative to calm my hunger-pangs,” Dhawan said.

