Parle Agro onboards actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador

Beverage company Parle Agro has onboarded actor Kriti Sanon as the brand ambassador of the beverage brand Appy Fizz. According to the company, Sanon has pan-India appeal due to her popularity in both Hindi and South Indian film industries, which makes her a fit to communicate with the brand’s audience across the country. As per the company, Sanon will feature alongside Jr. NTR in a national television commercial planned for Appy Fizz.

“Our goal is to keep the brand relevant to its customers and to inspire them to connect with it. Kriti is a youth icon and has a lot in common with the essence of our brand, particularly in light of the recent release of Appy Fizz’s fresh style and packaging. We are hoping our consumers enjoy the new avatar,” Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and chief marketing officer (CMO), Parle Agro, said.

Recently, Appy Fizz refreshed its look and unveiled its new packaging, adding a new dimension to the brand with an attempt to broaden its appeal. Kriti Sanon has been signed in sync with the new look, as her personality emphasises Appy Fizz’s brand persona. She joins other brand ambassadors such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jr. NTR.

