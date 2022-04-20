Park Avenue launches new campaign for its deodorants segment

Park Avenue has unveiled a new ad campaign, aiming to delve deeper in the multifaceted personality of contemporary man. The campaign ‘Doctor – Dancer’ seeks to embrace different expressions of their masculinity and endorses the thought that there is more to an individual than what meets the eye. Conceptualised along with Wunderman Thompson, the ad film captures a day in the life of a contemporary man while he effortlessly transitions between work and passion.

The ad challenges the age-old notion of a man’s personality being confined within a singular idea of virility, and aims to celebrate modern men who are boldly accepting of their authentic selves. The campaign includes digital, television, in-store visual merchandising, outdoor, and multi-city activations is being executed for the targeted campaign for the range of Park Avenue deodorants.

The film follows the protagonist as he wears the Park Avenue fragrance before heading towards a dance studio. He starts dancing and his moves enchant everyone in the room. As his performance picks pace, his ID card drops revealing him to be a doctor by profession, showcasing his acceptance of the multitudes within his masculinity.

For Pooja Sehgal, chief marketing officer, Raymond Consumer Care, consumers’ preferences for fragrances have evolved from being simply a practical choice to becoming a discerning lifestyle choice. “At Park Avenue, we cater to the evolving choices of the modern man while they explore and expand the horizons of their personality. Our latest campaign is an endeavor to showcase the openness and acceptance of one’s authentic self,” she stated.

Raymond is a suiting manufacturer that offers end-to-end solutions for fabrics and garmenting. It has some of the leading brands within its portfolio such as Raymond Ready to Wear, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, Raymond Made to Measure amongst others.

