Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India takes on additional charge of Publicis Worldwide India

Publicis Groupe India has announced that Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will also head the operations at Publicis Worldwide India. The groupe also announced that Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett who were overseeing Publicis Worldwide India, will move to a groupe advisory role and BBH leadership role respectively. The changes are in line with the groupe’s aim to focus and invest on its creative agency brands.

For Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, Srivastava is a leader and under his leadership, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won large and coveted mandates, navigated the pandemic judiciously and taken the agency to a position of strength. “He has also played an important role in the success of Publicis Worldwide in India for many years and is very familiar with its culture, talent, and key clients and hence was a natural choice,” she stated.

Additionally, the appointment will dial up Publicis Worldwide’s offerings and spectrum of expertise in the marketplace, with technology, experience and data-fuelled creative solutions. Publicis Worldwide India works with clients such as Citibank, Zee, Heineken, SKODA, Linen Club, Times Television Network, Ferrero, Enamor, HDFC Mutual Funds, Kalpataru among others.

I have spent eight years of my professional career in the agency, Paritosh Srivastava said. “I look forward to working with its greatly talented teams, to bring in solutions for our client partners. In the competitive backdrop of today, clients need communication solutions that impact business and are truly dynamic, bold and data driven. Publicis Worldwide is a powerful brand for the Groupe globally, we will ensure that we maintain its impeccable reputation and keep it future-proof in India,” he added.

Publicis Worldwide, India is part of Publicis Groupe network in India. Publicis Worldwide has its offices in Mumbai and New Delhi (NCR).

