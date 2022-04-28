Parimatch News ropes in Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador

Parimatch News has appointed cricketer Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador. The signing of Karthik is another step, for Parimatch, towards adding to its Indian fan base and expanding its reach in the country. For Dmitry Belianin, chief marketing officer, PMI, Karthik has lit up the IPL this year and continues to be an example to the youth of India, in the way he plays the game and in his personality. “We at Parimatch believe he will be an asset for us,” he stated.

“I’m looking forward to being associated as brand ambassador of Parimatch News because this is a brand that is close to my heart. It provides the most exciting coverage of a variety of sporting events, both national and international, in a style that’s engaging, to the point, and easy to read,” Karthik said.

As per the company, with users in India looking to consume their sports and entertainment news in byte-sized chunks, the brand’s up-to-date and lively coverage of sports events makes for an ideal fit.

PMI is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides tech, marketing, and communications services for partners in the betting industry. Innovations, new technologies, and the desire to provide the best gaming experience for the customers are what drives PMI forward.

