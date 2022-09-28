Parimatch News inks two-years title sponsorship deal with ISL’s FC Goa

Parimatch News has signed a two-year title sponsorship deal with Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season. As per the company, the recent agreement inked by Parimatch News continues the company’s strategy of supporting football with an aim to assist in its growth across the country and provide a boost to talent at every level.

For Akshay Tandon, president, FC Goa, the title sponsorship is vitally important to the club. “They share our enthusiasm for football in India and the association will further assist in the growth of the game in Goa and across the country. We look forward to a fruitful association and finding synersgies between the two brands,” he added.

While FC Goa won the League Winners Shield in 2019-20, the club has never been crowned Indian Super League champions, with its best finish coming in the 2015 and 2018-19 seasons, when it finished runner-up. With an aim to further popularise Indian football, Parimatch News will be providing football related news and updates as FC Goa looks to reclaim the ISL League Winners Shield and get their hands on their first-ever ISL title. “It’s a matter of great pride for us to be associated as title sponsors of FC Goa, among the most popular clubs in the Indian Super League. Goa has always been a stronghold of Indian football and we at Parimatch News look forward to contributing to the success story, by growing the profile of FC Goa and doing all we can to support the next generation of talent in the state,” Dmitry Belianin, CCO, Parimatch International, stated.

Parimatch News is a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics for sports fans across India.

Also Read: JKCement unveils #AndarSeSundar2.0 campaign to recognise the hard work and selfless commitment of the painter community

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook