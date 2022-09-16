Paree Sanitary Pads launches ‘#PareeHoonMain’ campaign

Soothe Healthcare’s Paree Sanitary Pads has launched a new digital campaign #PareeHoonMain as an extension to its TVC featuring brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor and associated with leading influencers where each reflects on how they were questioned for their choices but irrespective they went ahead to pursue their dreams. To name a few, Tejasswi Prakash, Avneet Kaur and Shivangi Joshi have collaborated with Paree Sanitary Pads for this campaign. Shivangi Joshi in her campaign video recalls the time she faced backlash for her decision to move to Mumbai and pursue acting as a career but how she confidently overcome that.

Women often hear this phrase “bade parr nikal aaye hain,” whenever they try to question the traditional gender roles or boundaries set by the society, Shruti Kapoor, senior manager marketing, Paree Sanitary Pads, said. “Our campaign aims at encouraging women and asking them to pursue their dreams passionately and own their wings. And when it comes to Periods, Paree Heavy Flow Champion Sanitary Pads have her back with their Double Feathers providing extra coverage and protection so she can move ahead with confidence,” she added.

Paree Sanitary Pads through their campaigns aims to focus on real challenges faced by women during menstruation and claims to have stood for girls through their journey of progress and empowered them with confidence.

Paree Sanitary Pads is a women-centric brand that believes in addressing the real menstrual issues faced by women and helps them in prioritising their menstrual hygiene and wellness. Soothe Healthcare is the parent company of feminine care brands Paree and Pariz, as well as baby care brand Super Cutes’ and adult care brand Super Liife. Soothe Healthcare is constantly working towards making a positive impact in the community by bringing simple, affordable, and reliable healthcare products.

