Paree Sanitary Pads announces Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador; launches new campaign

80% of the sales for Paree sanitary products come from offline stores

Soothe Healthcare’s feminine hygiene brand Paree Sanitary Pads on Wednesday announced actor Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The brand has also launched a new campaign titled ‘Iske toh parr nikal aaye’ featuring the actor for its new range of sanitary pads — Paree super ultra with double feathers. The new communication with Kapoor asks women to not hold back during periods physically or psychologically. “Janhvi meets our core target group of 18-25 year olds. They are breaking out, aspire, know they are good and she fits that segment very well. Paree is a young brand and we felt that this association will turn out to be a great fit,” Sahil Dharia, founder and CEO, Soothe Healthcare, told BrandWagon Online.

The company claims in terms of ad spends on the new campaign, 70% of the budgets would be spent on traditional mediums such as television — across Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs), regional, music and news channels — as well as on print ads in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, among others. “As a growing brand, we need a solid above the line (ATL) presence. Through this campaign, we are building a stage for that,” Samta Datta, general manager, marketing, Soothe Healthcare, added. Meanwhile, 30% of the spends would be directed towards digital platforms such as YouTube as well as the brand’s own social media channels.

As per Dharia, offline stores contribute to 80% of the sales for Paree sanitary products, while the remaining 20% comes from its own website as well as e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, among others. Moreover, the majority of the sales for Paree comes from tier one and tier two cities. The brand is available across two and a half lakh stores in India across general trade, chemists, kirana stores, as well as hypermarket chains such as Walmart, Reliance, More, Metro, Spar, Spencer among others.

Soothe Healthcare, a homegrown personal hygiene company, raised Rs 100 crore in an extended Series C round led by Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), Northern Arc and KKR backed Incred. With this additional round, the company’s total funding stands at Rs 230 crore, including a recent Rs 130 crore Series-C funding from leading PE fund A91 Partners. The company, which entered the baby hygiene category last year with the launch of Super Cute’s diapers, also plans to foray into the adult diapers category soon, claims Dharia.

Read Also: TV to post a 10% increase in advertising spend this festive season at Rs 18,500 crore

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook