Parasar Sarma joins Connect and Heal as CMO

Health-tech company Connect and Heal has announced the appointment of Parasar Sarma as its chief marketing officer (CMO). He will spearhead growth, and devise the go-to-market strategies for the brand.

Sarma comes with a rich and proven experience in launching and growing consumer businesses, Prashant Kashyap, co-founder and COO, Connect and Heal, said. “Sarma not only understands the Indian consumers well, but also is extremely passionate about creating value for the ecosystem. For us, engaging consumers in a meaningful way through regular communication is key in delivering high quality care. His 360-degree experience in product, marketing and communication is going to help us achieve our objectives,” Kashyap added further.

Sarma has worked with several leading brands and e-commerce players in leadership roles for over 13 years. As a part of the co-founding team of Goibibo, he led the mobile apps business. In his last role, as vice-president, growth at Wakefit, he was in charge of identifying and scaling the growth opportunities for the brand. During his stint at Wakefit, Sarma led many new initiatives, including the launch of new categories. Apart from Goibibo and Wakefit, he also worked with policybazaar.com, and magicbricks.com.

“Connect and Heal is on a mission to bring about a transformation in how we look at healthcare and well being. It’s a great opportunity for us to do impactful work and help the entire ecosystem in delivering high quality care to everyone in India,” Sarma stated.

Connect and Heal is an integrated health-tech company with a presence in over 60 cities and registered offices in over five cities. The company claims to provide 360-degree health care through its core, multidisciplinary, in-house team of over 800 doctors backed by a network of over 6000 ambulances, hospitals, specialist clinics, and over 3,500 diagnostic centres and pharmacies across more than 60 Indian cities.

