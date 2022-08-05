Paras Buildtech appoints Poulomi Ray as head of marketing

Poulomi Ray has recently joined Paras Buildtech as head of marketing. In her new role, Ray will be leading the marketing and public relations for Paras Buildtech, one of the verticals of the business conglomerate Paras Group.

With over 15 years’ experience in driving marketing and communications strategies across sectors from real estate to luxury hospitality, Ray has worked with brands such as DLF Ltd, The Leela Group, Hilton Hotels, and MGM Resorts International (USA), among others.

The Indian real estate sector today stands at an interesting juncture, Ray said. “The sector is brimming with new concepts, innovative solutions, and efficient practices. I look forward to working with Paras Buildtech and driving some meaningful conversations around the brand and the ecosystem,” she added further.

Being an experienced marketing professional and a business leader, Ray has activated marketing campaigns locally and globally which have accelerated business achievements in our previous tenures, an official statement read.

Paras Buildtech, incepted in 2002 claims to have proven its track record in Northern real estate market with projects such as Paras Quartier, Paras Trade Centre, among others. With its presence across Gurgaon, Noida, Mohali and Chandigarh, Paras Buildtech is leaping towards the next level of growth and expansion, the company said.

