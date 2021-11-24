Parakh Group brings Kareena Kapoor Khan on board as brand ambassador

The group will roll out a brand campaign with Khan

Parakh Group has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador. The group will roll out a brand campaign with Khan where she will be seen engaging the consumers talking about food hygiene and encouraging them to move towards Samrat Atta with a “Swad Aur Sehat Ka Waada.”

At Parakh Group, our efforts have always been focused on sourcing the best raw materials to manufacture high-quality products with a detailed focus on maintaining product hygiene, Mayank Parakh, director, Parakh Group, said. “The pandemic taught all of us more about the importance of hygiene even in our own homes and we were proud to see the country’s women taking a stance to shift away from atta grinded in olden chakkis to Samrat Atta in large numbers, hence trusting us with our professional expertise in raw material selection and hygienic and touchless manufacturing and packing processes. Who better to further spread this message of home food hygiene than Kareena Kapoor Khan? Now a mother of two, Kareena has set higher standards for mothers in all avenues of child upbringing along with an excellent example of work-life balance. We share her ideology on health and hygiene for oneself and our families and we hope to spread this message out to our patrons together,” he added.

Samrat is one of the biggest names in the industry and their range of products are the epitome of purity which is quite evident with their focus on hygiene, health, and of course, the amazing taste which never falls short in satisfying our love for food, Kapoor said. “The Kapoor clan is known for being food lovers, and so am I. Every occasion, be it about career milestones, family dinners or festivals, starts with lots of homemade delicious delicacies. It makes me more than excited to be associated with the Samrat brand which has already been an integral part of our lives since decades,” she stated on her association.

