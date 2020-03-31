Parag Milk Foods encourages consumers to workout while staying in

The campaign launched for the sports nutrition brand Avvatar has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson

Following the announcement of nationwide lockdown in the country for 21 days, Avvatar, the sports nutrition brand from Parag Milk Foods launched a campaign encouraging health enthusiasts to continue their regular workout regime. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the campaign puts emphasis on the need to ‘stay home to stay safe’ to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and urges consumers to follow their health routine without stepping out.

As fears and anxiety continue to dominate consumers in these crucial times, the campaign highlights the importance of daily workout in keeping one motivated through the crisis, Akshali Shah, senior VP- strategy, Parag Milk Foods, said. “A healthy body and healthy mind help to relieve stress and anxieties of everyday life. Also, the fitness, strength and resilience achieved, help to protect us from both mental and physical illness,” she added. Moreover, the brand aims to highlight the importance of working out to its consumers in order to help them achieve their fitness goals. “As a responsible corporate social citizen, our aim was to encourage consumers to develop this habit of working out every day while staying at home and achieve their fitness and mental health goals,” Shah stated.

According to Samarth Shrivastava, sr. VP and exec. business director – Wunderman Thompson India, for the moment, working out has just moved in. So, what do you do? You adapt. “Our campaign objective was to drive that adaptability factor along with spreading the awareness of staying at home,” he explained.

Established in 1992, Parag Milk Foods Ltd is a private sector dairy company, with a diverse portfolio in over 15 consumer centric product categories. The company also provides its expertise and scientific knowledge in support of the development and promotion of quality cow’s milk and milk products, to offer consumers nutrition, health and well-being. Parag Milk Foods Ltd has its presence in the international market with products exported to more than 21 countries.

