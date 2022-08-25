Parachute Advansed unveils new Tamil campaign ‘En Mudi En Adaiyalam’

Parachute Advansed, the hair-nourishment brand by Marico Limited has launched a new campaign titled ‘En Mudi En Adaiyalam’ (My Hair, My Identity) to celebrate the women of Tamil Nadu. Through this campaign, Parachute Advansed, which has always stood for nurturance and authenticity, emphasises the importance of hair and the role it plays in defining the quintessential Tamilian woman’s identity. It urges the women of one of India’s most culturally rich states to express their authentic and modern yet rooted selves through their hair.

“Parachute Advansed, over the years, has played the pivotal role of a partner in every woman’s journey of self-expression. The brand is trusted by millions of women across India for the nourishment, authenticity and support it provides. They continue to be their most genuine selves as they navigate the modern era while still in touch with their roots— starting with their hair. Therefore, with this campaign and the murals across Tamil Nadu, we aim to celebrate all Tamilian women and their hair by creating impactful and relatable visuals that deeply resonate with them,” Koshy George, CMO, Marico Limited, said.

The television commercial (TVC) and film have been launched across platforms along with thumb-stoppers, cohort wise digital ad targeting and in-store advertisements, creating a 360-degree approach for the campaign. To complement this, as well as showcase the free spirit of Tamil women, Parachute Advansed has also unveiled massive murals across iconic locations in Chennai and Madurai.

The brand will also launch an all-new avatar of the Parachute Advansed Gold pack featuring a Kolam design exclusively for the state, in honour of the campaign and the women they are celebrating.

Conceptualised by Team WPP, the film opens with an image of a young woman, who is sitting while her grandmother massages her hair while also running her own cafe. The film shows how modern Tamilian women express their authentic selves through their hair across various walks of life— whether they are singers, artists, architects, dancers, teachers, or athletes. It illustrates how today’s woman, who is so modern and independent but also entrenched in her Tamilian roots, sees this relationship as a strength, not a contradiction. It goes on to show how their hair, for them, is ‘not just my hair; it’s me in all my forms’.

“While they have evolved with the times, women of Tamil Nadu take pride in staying fiercely rooted in their traditions. An intricate balance best reflected in their beautiful hair. Our new, integrated campaign was centred at highlighting this deep emotional connect through relatable hair stories of these strong, hardworking, understated, beautiful women. Celebrating the amalgamation of both traditional and modern cultural milieu in their life through their hair. The localised, on-ground, wall murals beautifully extended the same story,” Rohit Devgun, ECD, Team WPP said.

