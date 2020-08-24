Parachute Advansed Gold salutes the selfless dedication of nurses through its #ThankYouNurses campaign

The film encourages people to come forward and express their gratitude for the nurses through their Pookalams, a popular floor decoration with flowers which is an integral part of Onam celebrations

Marico Limited’s hair nourishment brand Parachute Advansed Gold has unveiled a new digital film aimed at honouring and celebrating the nurturing spirits of nurses across the country amidst these challenging times. Conceptualised by VMLY&R India, the film encourages people to come forward and express their gratitude for the nurses through their Pookalams, a popular floor decoration with flowers which is an integral part of Onam celebrations.

“As we continue to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, our nurses have selflessly devoted their time to serve the nation. It is due to their commitment that countless Covid-19 patients have returned home to their families for Onam. Thus, Parachute Advansed Gold has introduced its #ThankYouNurses campaign with an aim to bring the joy and happiness of Onam to these nurturers,” Marico Limited said in a statement

As India continues its fight against the pandemic, we wanted to honour the nurturing spirit and tireless efforts of the nurses who have ensured millions of Covid survivors are with their families this festive season, Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said. “With this heartwarming ode, Parachute Advansed Gold aims to not only salute them, but also encourages every individual to remember them and dedicate their pookalams to the unparalleled spirit of these warriors,” he added.

According to Venkatagiri Rao, CCO, VMLY&R India, as the festive season kicks off, it was important to remind everyone that while we’re getting busy returning to our new normal, for nurses on the frontline, nothing has changed. They continue to fight the grim fight, every single day. “We made real survivors the voices of Parachute Advansed Gold’s #ThankYouNurses film. Hopefully, the world will follow their lead. And most importantly, never forget what they owe the brave nurses,” Rao stated.

