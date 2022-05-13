Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic Coconut Hair Oil launches a new campaign

Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic Coconut Hair Oil has launched its new campaign. Through the campaign, along with the brand’s new packaging, the company aims to highlight the early signs of hair-fall. The campaign is conceptualised by WPP.

The brand has been a partner for countless women in Southern India, helping them maintain their hair, by tackling problems including hair fall, Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited, said. “We found that the seven early signs of hair fall go unnoticed by many, which can cause even greater harm in the future. Masking as problems that women commonly experience, the seven signs have the tendency to lead to hair fall. Therefore, we aim to show how the brand is the one go-to solution to combat all seven signs,” he added.

As part of the campaign, an exclusive education program was hosted in Hyderabad anchored by Nadia Hakani. The event included educative sessions on hair fall identification and prevention by Dr. Tanya Dubey (MBBS DDVL) – dermatologist, skin, hair and nails specialist, Varsha Bhanoor – master’s in clinical nutrition and dietetics and Dr. Aparna Santhanam (MD, DNB) – consultant dermatologist, Marico Limited.

Through the ad film, the brand shows how one can address the seven early signs, and to leave consumers with healthy hair. The film opens with two women reading their daily horoscopes, when the protagonist enters and jokes about how their hair is rough and their braid has thinned. She predicts that, because of this, they may experience hair-fall in the future. The film moves on to show her advising her friends to apply Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic Coconut Hair Oil.

For Rohit Devgun, ECD team, WPP, the intent was to find a space for Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic Coconut Hair Oil to operate from. “After studying the consumer and the market we realised that the current mindset is to treat hair fall only when it becomes serious. We felt we must get the consumers to handle it earlier on. This became the pillar on which we built the campaign narrative. It uses the context of horoscopes to highlight the early signs of hairfall, thus making it a lot more informative,” he stated.

Read Also: Nestle Munch rolls out its new IPL campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook