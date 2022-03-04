PaperBoat names The Script Room as their creative partners

The Script Room will collaborate, co-create the brand’s communication initiatives and drive the brand’s growth

Packaged beverage brand PaperBoat has named The Script Room as their creative agency. The mandate comes with creative duties round the year. As part of their responsibilities, The Script Room will collaborate, co-create the brand’s communication initiatives and drive the brand’s growth through interesting, engaging work across the master-brand PaperBoat and the new sub-brand PaperBoat Swing.

Paper Boat is one of the brands in the Indian FMCG sector and is known for its drinks and fruit juices. Over the last two years, the company has also forayed towards healthy foods and beverages. “PaperBoat has been a brand that is very close to our hearts. It is not like a client or a job but something much more personal. It’s also the way Neeraj and the team make you feel like it’s your own baby. As warm as the brand itself. So glad to hop again on this little boat and be back on the journey,” Rajesh Ramaswamy, co-founder, The Script Room, said on the association with the brand.

“The Script Room is made of a bunch of very talented folks. Paper Boat has always been a brand synonymous for innocence and optimism and The Script Room has helped us translate this on camera with great finesse. Our upcoming film for Paper Boat Swing Juices is a gem of an example for this,” Neeraj Kakkar, co-founder and CEO of Hector Beverages (the parent company to Paper Boat), stated.

Founded by Ayyappan Raj and Rajesh Ramaswamy in 2019, The Script Room is a creative agency with offices in both Bombay and Bangalore. The company has worked for new age brands such as Netflix, OYO, Bumble, Coinswitch, PhonePe and Games24x7, among others.

