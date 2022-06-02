Pankhuri appoints Pranay Shrivastava as the new CEO of the company

Social community platform Pankhuri has appointed Pranay Shrivastava as its new chief executive officer of the company. The appointment came into effect in April 2022.

Shrivastava is a serial entrepreneur and founded multiple companies in the past. He started his first company, Wheelstreet, at the age of 21 and scaled it to a team of over 100 employees and more than 15,000 motorcycles. He was also part of YCombinator. Shrivastava has established ‘Fanware Today’, an influencer marketing agency focused on assisting digital brands acquire tier 2 users. It is to be noted that the position was previously held by Pankhuri Srivastava, who was the erstwhile founder of Grabhouse. After her demise in December ‘2021, Pranay Shrivastava accepted the designation of company’s head.

Pankhuri combines the universal appeal of entertainment with the nuances of commerce to facilitate an inclusive online community of women-only users, empowering them by imparting knowledge on beauty, fashion, henna, nail-art, along with several topics through live sessions led by experts in which women can learn and ask specific questions customised to their learning requirements. These courses are available to women either at no cost or have a nominal fee.

The way people shop for beauty is changing as a result of social media, Pranay Shrivastava, CEO and co-founder, stated. “Customers and brands can now interact in real time, which could be a game changer for the industry. Traditionally, beauty brands have targeted and sold to consumers through large advertising campaigns and store makeup kiosks. As beauty aficionados flood the internet to discover products, share tutorials, and post reviews, mainstream social platforms have been surged with sponsored posts, products and influencer campaigns,” he added.

Within a year’s span, Pankhuri claims to have earned over 12 lakh masterclass registrations by 8 lakh women, consuming more than 100 million live minutes. With offices based in Bangalore and Jhansi, It is one of the most active online female communities with more than 200 live daily sessions by experts. Specific users spend an hour or more on the platform, and some cohorts have retention rates of up to 65% month-on-month. The platform also enables d2c brands to reach out to a relevant audience, have live interactive sessions, and connect shoppers to products, content, and community through honest video reviews and live brand workshops.

