Pankaj M Munjal of Hero Motors Company on life beyond the job hours

Pankaj M Munjal, CMD,

Hero Motors Company

The Job

My job revolves around providing a form of mobility that is healthy as well as environment friendly. That is something I love most about my job as well as industry. We are constantly working to innovate and upgrade our design and technology to make cycling more attractive to all segments of people. I would like to encourage more people towards using cycles in their daily lives. This requires a conscious effort to change social behaviour as well as efforts from the government and urban planners to create a safe cycling infrastructure. A greater shift towards cycling is a win for the environment as well as health.

The Weekdays

My day typically starts early with some time devoted to exercise. Walking and cycling are the two main forms of exercise I undertake daily. Cycling particularly is a huge stress buster for me. I then take a quick look at the morning newspapers, along with my breakfast, before starting for work. At work, I look forward to new ideas, meeting new people and introducing things that will make a difference in the lives of our consumers — from the humble rural farmer to mountain bikers and office goers in Europe. In the middle of busy days, I take a Starbucks Double Shot Macchiato to recharge myself.

The Weekend

Weekends are the time for leisure, friends and family. I play golf, e-bike with friends, and go to the gym on the weekends.

The Toys

My mobile phone, which I love to change every six months.

The Logos

I have a preference for products by luxury brand Mont Blanc and Apple.

— As told to Sapna Nair